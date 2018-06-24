FIFA president Visits Super Eagles After Iceland Victory

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Super Eagles of Nigeria to congratulate them after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday in Volgograd.

Infantino was accompanied to the Super Eagles dressing room by officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) such as President Amaju Pinnick, Vice presidents Shehu Dikko and Seyi Akinwunmi, alongside coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles overcame a stubborn Iceland team with Ahmed Musa emerging the hero with two second-half goals.

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa scored Nigeria’s first goal of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia against debutant Iceland.

Musa has scored each of Nigeria’s last three World Cup goals, with this goal meaning he is the highest goal scorer at World Cup tournaments for the Super Eagles.