2019: APC Changes Slogan From ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

Ahead of the 2019 General elections the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’.

The new slogan was dramatically announced at the National convention of the party at Eagles Square in Abuja Saturday.

TheNewsGuru learnt that the new development was announced by one of the Masters of Ceremony, that the delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted.

“I want to announce that when we shout APC, the appropriate response should now be “Progress!” and not ‘Change’ he announced.

Article 4 of the APC Constitution as amended lists ‘Change’ as the slogan of the party. That section of the party constitution has however not been formally amended.

Also the All Progressives Congress National Convention has affirmed former Governor Adams Oshiohmole as the new National Chairman.