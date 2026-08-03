Chevening opens applications for 2026/2027 UK scholarships

Key points

Applications for the 2026/2027 Chevening Scholarships open on Aug. 4 and close on Oct. 6.

The fully funded programme supports one-year master’s degrees at UK universities for emerging global leaders.

UK officials urged applicants to demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to creating positive change.

Main story

The United Kingdom has announced that applications for the 2026/2027 Chevening Scholarships will open on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with prospective candidates having until Oct. 6 to submit their applications.

Funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, the Chevening Scholarship offers fully funded one-year taught master’s degree programmes at universities across the United Kingdom.

Established in 1983, the programme targets emerging leaders who are committed to driving positive change in their home countries and contributing to solutions to global challenges.

In a statement on Monday, the Head of the Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Emma Hennessey, encouraged qualified candidates to apply.

She said Chevening seeks exceptional individuals willing to work with the UK to build a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future.

Hennessey added that the programme remains committed to selecting a diverse and inclusive cohort of future leaders, with particular interest in applications from underrepresented groups.

According to her, selection is based not only on academic and professional achievements but also on leadership potential and the ability to create lasting impact.

She noted that access to UK education, international networks and professional experiences equips scholars with the knowledge and connections needed to address shared global challenges.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, described Chevening as more than an academic scholarship, saying it provides participants with lifelong access to a global network of influential leaders.

He said the combination of world-class education, exposure to UK values and culture, and professional connections enables scholars to tackle pressing development challenges in their communities and countries.

Prospective applicants have been advised to submit their applications through the official Chevening portal and review the programme’s vision and eligibility guidance before applying.

The issues

Chevening remains one of the UK’s flagship international scholarship programmes, combining academic funding with leadership development and global networking. The emphasis on leadership, diversity and long-term impact reflects the UK’s broader objective of strengthening international partnerships through education.

What’s being said

Chevening is looking for exceptional individuals who are ready to collaborate with the UK to help build a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future. — Emma Hennessey, Head of the Scholarships Unit, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

If you have a clear vision for making a meaningful impact in areas of shared priority between Nigeria and the UK, apply. — Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos.

What’s next

Applications will remain open until Oct. 6, after which shortlisted candidates will proceed through Chevening’s selection process before successful applicants begin their studies in the United Kingdom for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Bottom line

The UK is inviting aspiring leaders to compete for fully funded Chevening Scholarships, offering an opportunity to pursue postgraduate study while joining a global network of professionals committed to driving positive change.