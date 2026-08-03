NEPC dismisses strike reports, says staff remain at work

Key points

NEPC says reports of a planned staff strike are false and there is no industrial action.

The council and the ASCSN NEPC Unit reaffirmed continued industrial harmony and cooperation.

Management highlighted staff welfare improvements, export promotion initiatives and record non-oil export performance.

Main story

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has dismissed reports claiming its workers are planning to embark on a strike, describing the information circulating on some online platforms as false and misleading.

The clarification followed a joint meeting between the council’s management and the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), NEPC Unit.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Corporate Communications, Aliu Sadiq, the council said no strike action had been planned or contemplated.

“The purported strike action is false, baseless and should be disregarded by the general public,” the statement said.

The Chairman of the ASCSN, NEPC Unit, Moruf Ogunlana, also denied any planned industrial action, saying the union and its members were neither consulted nor involved in the reports circulating online.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to maintaining a cordial working relationship with the management.

Responding to allegations concerning the appointment of directors, the council said no such appointments had been made. It added that management would continue operating within the existing organisational structure while strengthening staff capacity through training and professional development.

According to the council, opportunities for career progression have been expanded by widening the directorate cadre and creating additional advancement pathways across all staff categories.

The statement also said staff welfare had improved significantly, with more than 75 per cent of employees receiving professional training since 2023.

Management further highlighted initiatives introduced under the leadership of the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nonye Ayeni, including the Export Skills Acquisition Centre (ESAC), which has trained more than 500 youths and women in garment and bag production for export.

The council and the union also rejected allegations of favouritism and nepotism, describing them as unfounded.

NEPC noted that Nigeria recorded non-oil exports worth $6.1 billion in 2025, the highest since the council’s establishment. It also said its third-party certification programme has enabled more than 150 exporters to obtain internationally recognised certifications, including HACCP, FDA, HALAL and ISO standards, improving their access to global markets.

The issues

The statement reflects efforts by the council to reassure stakeholders about internal stability while countering claims that could undermine confidence in Nigeria’s export promotion agency. It also highlights the importance of industrial harmony in sustaining non-oil export growth.

What’s being said

“The purported strike action is false, baseless and should be disregarded by the general public.” — Aliu Sadiq, Head of Corporate Communications, NEPC.

“Neither the union nor its members were consulted on any purported strike call.” — Moruf Ogunlana, Chairman, ASCSN, NEPC Unit.

What’s next

The council says it will continue working with staff and union leaders while pursuing programmes aimed at strengthening workforce capacity and expanding Nigeria’s non-oil export performance.

Bottom line

NEPC has denied reports of an impending strike, insisting industrial relations remain stable as it focuses on staff development and boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.