Fidson Lists Additional 586 Million Shares On NSE

Fidson Healthcare Plc has listed additional 586,360,250 ordinary shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The NSE, in a notice on Monday, said the listing of the shares was by way of a rights issue.

Fidson had proposed a rights issue of 750 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N4 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every two ordinary shares held.

It said the offer for subscription opened on March 6, 2019 and that the acceptance list closed on April 9.

The company had in January got the approval of the Securities and Exchanges Commission to revise the terms of its rights issue.

The initial terms of the rights issue were 900 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N5 per share on the basis of three new ordinary shares for every five ordinary shares held as at the close of business on July 5.

The NSE notified dealing members about the listing of the additional 586,360,250 ordinary shares of Fidson Healthcare, which were listed on the daily official list of Exchange on Monday, July 1.

The bourse said, “The additional shares listed arose from Fidson Healthcare’s rights issue of 750,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N4 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every two ordinary shares held as of December 28, 2018.

“The rights issue was 78.18 per cent successful. With this listing of the additional 586,360,250 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Fidson Healthcare has now increased from 1,500,000,000 to 2,086,360,250 ordinary shares.”