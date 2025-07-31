FG Approves 50% Boost In Scholarship Funds To Ease Student Burden

In a bold step toward improving educational access, the Federal Government has approved a 50% increase in scholarship grants across all academic levels for the 2025–2026 academic year. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the announcement during a strategy session with Federal Scholarship Board officials in Abuja.

The revised scheme, backed by a ₦6 billion budget, aims to significantly reduce financial barriers for students while realigning Nigeria’s educational investment with national development goals. According to the minister, the reforms support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and align with ambitions to transition Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy through targeted human capital investment.

“These reforms expand merit-based opportunities and increase the financial reach of scholarships at all levels,” Alausa said.

New scholarship amounts include ₦750,000 annually for PhD candidates (up from ₦500,000), ₦600,000 for Master’s students (previously ₦400,000), and ₦450,000 for undergraduates, HND, and NCE students (previously ₦300,000).

In addition, two new scholarship categories have been introduced under the restructured Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA). ₦1 billion is earmarked for students enrolled in STEM and vocational programs at public polytechnics, while another ₦1 billion will support those studying Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Nursing, and Physiotherapy in public universities.

These changes come with a new award distribution model: 50% of scholarships will go to undergraduates, 25% to Master’s students, and 25% to PhD candidates, with 70% of the total focused on STEMM disciplines.

Inclusivity is also a core pillar of the reform, with 5% of awards set aside for students with disabilities. Over 15,000 beneficiaries are expected to gain from the revamped Nigerian Scholarship Award, Education Bursary Award, and BEA scheme.

Implementation will be supervised by an inter-ministerial committee led by the Ministry of Education, including members from the National Assembly, Federal Character Commission, and Ministry of Women Affairs, among others.