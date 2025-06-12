FG To Host Landmark PPP Summit In Abuja To Drive Infrastructure Investment

The Federal Government will host a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit in Abuja from June 17 to 18, aimed at mobilising private capital and expertise to accelerate Nigeria’s infrastructure development. Organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the 2025 Nigeria PPP Summit is expected to draw high-level government officials, global investors, and private sector leaders for strategic conversations on infrastructure financing and delivery.

In a statement released Tuesday by Ifeanyi Nwoko, Acting Head of Media and Publicity at ICRC, the summit will hold under the theme: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.” The agenda will focus on eliminating bureaucratic barriers and attracting investment in key sectors such as transport, power, broadband, agriculture, and healthcare.

The summit will open at the State House Banquet Hall with a keynote address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside guests including Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, and senior representatives from the African Development Bank (AfDB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and other global institutions.

ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, said the summit represents a shift from talk to implementation. He explained that it is designed to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and deliver real infrastructure outcomes such as power lines, rail tracks, hospital facilities, and broadband access.

He added that PPPs serve as a bridge between Nigeria’s development vision and practical results, and that the summit will show Nigeria’s commitment to building and financing infrastructure in real time.

The second day of the summit will include technical sessions and panel discussions, focusing on identifying bankable PPP projects and scalable investment models for infrastructure corridors.

Some of the successful projects to be showcased include the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos, as well as international examples like the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Sene-Gambia Bridge in Senegal.

Participants will include representatives from investment firms such as Africa50, PAC Capital, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Norrenberger, Financial Derivatives, and KPMG, who will work alongside government officials to co-develop actionable solutions.

The ICRC noted that the summit aims to move beyond discussions and provide platforms for exclusive networking and closing viable infrastructure deals. The statement concluded that the time has come to shift from policy discussions to actual project delivery and visible transformation.