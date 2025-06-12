NiMet Workers Receive Minimum Wage, Salary Adjustments After Strike

Staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have finally received payment for the new minimum wage and salary adjustments, following weeks of industrial action and negotiations. The payments were implemented in May 2025 after sustained pressure from aviation unions and intervention by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

An official of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) confirmed the development, stating that arrears are expected to be paid by the end of July, following technical delays related to the government’s payment system.

“The implementation of the new minimum wage and salary increment was successfully carried out in May,” the official said. “However, arrears will come in by the end of July due to a system upgrade at IPPIS.”

The official noted that progress on workers’ demands had been communicated to the Director-General of NiMet, who was urged to follow up with relevant authorities on unresolved issues, including further wage-related adjustments.

“It was the minister that called the DG personally. After their meeting, the DG was directed to visit the Accountant General’s office and ensure that the funds were processed. Thankfully, it worked out and we received our payments in May,” the source explained.

The payment process began with the disbursement of subsistence allowances, followed by full implementation of the revised wage structure. Details of the increment included a new minimum wage of ₦70,000, along with a 25 to 35 percent salary increase applied on a tiered basis.

“The lower the level, the higher the percentage increase. For instance, some junior staff received up to 33 percent. Senior staff saw smaller increments, but every level received some adjustment,” the official said.

Meanwhile, other pending issues are still being addressed. According to the source, the agency’s new conditions of service have been signed by the Director-General and submitted to the Minister of Aviation. The document is now awaiting approval by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

“The DG has signed and forwarded the document. The Minister will now take it to the Salaries and Wages Commission for final approval,” the official noted. “Most of our requests are gradually being addressed.”

NiMet staff had embarked on a nationwide strike in May 2024 over unpaid salary arrears and poor working conditions. The industrial action followed a 14-day ultimatum issued by unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and ANAP.

The unions demanded the payment of 45 months’ wage arrears dating back to 2019, as well as the implementation of other approved financial benefits. They also cited unresolved welfare concerns and deteriorating working conditions at the agency.

Despite several rounds of meetings, memos, and assurances, the payments had remained pending until the recent intervention led to the May disbursement.