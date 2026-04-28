FG to Clear outstanding wage award arrears in April, May – ASCSN

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

FG to settle two-month outstanding wage award arrears

Payments scheduled for April and May 2026

Agreement reached between ASCSN and Accountant-General’s Office

Workers to receive relief after prolonged delays

Main Story

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has confirmed that the Federal Government will settle two months of outstanding wage award arrears owed to civil servants in April and May 2026.

ASCSN National President, Mr Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this following engagements with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“The wage award has been pending for quite a long time, and we are glad that progress has been made through engagement with the Office of the Accountant-General. One month will be paid immediately, while the remaining month will be paid with the following month’s salary,” Mohammed said.

He noted that the development marks a significant step in resolving backlog issues, although further efforts are required to address broader welfare concerns.

The wage award, introduced in 2023 as a temporary relief measure following the removal of petrol subsidy, was set at N35,000 monthly for federal workers pending the conclusion of minimum wage negotiations.

However, inconsistent disbursement due to fiscal and administrative constraints led to accumulated arrears, with up to five months initially outstanding before partial payments reduced the backlog.

Mohammed stated that the planned payments would ease financial pressure on workers grappling with rising living costs and inflation.

He added that the union would continue to push for improvements in salary structure, allowances, housing, and transportation support.

What’s Being Said

ASCSN reiterated its commitment to sustained dialogue with the government, emphasising that improved worker welfare is essential for productivity and effective public service delivery.

What’s Next

Labour unions are expected to intensify engagements with the government on unresolved issues, including comprehensive salary adjustments and long-term compensation reforms.