FG Stretches Rice Subsidy Program To Several States

The Federal Government is expanding its subsidized rice program to address food insecurity in Nigeria, with sales expected to begin in Lagos, Kano, and Borno states, according to a director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Monday.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, announced the commencement of the N40,000 per 50 kg subsidised rice project in Abuja in early September, adding that it was part of a larger strategy to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

He stated that the subsidised rice program intends to offer citizens with respite from rising market costs. The current market price for a 50-kg bag of rice is around N90,000. In some places, the cost is close to $100,000.

The federal government is providing 30,000 metric tonnes of rice through the subsidised rice program. This translates to approximately 1,000 trucks, each carrying 600 bags.

“As I speak with you now, we are going to activate Lagos and Kano states for the sales any moment from now. Borno State is also going to be addressed,” the agriculture ministry official, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence due to lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, stated on Monday.

Reacting to the recent claim that the rice sales in the Federal Capital Territory had been halted, the official said, “We have not even gone anywhere; how can we stop? The sales are ongoing, and we are actively engaging with other states.”

Another official at the ministry said civil servants in Abuja, particularly around the federal ministries, have been benefiting from the sales of the subsidised rice.

The official, however, stated that there had been challenges with coordination and public cooperation at the National Agricultural Insurance Corporation centre where the rice was being sold.

“We opened the NAIC centre to see the cooperation of the public, but they proved very difficult to control,” the official explained.

The source added that individuals blocked entry and refused to follow sales protocols, complicating the process. “Some persons came to sabotage the process to buy and take to the market, which frustrates the essence of the rice subsidy,” the official added.

Despite these challenges, the official remained optimistic about the program’s impact, stating, “We are focused on ensuring that low-income earners, who are the direct beneficiaries, can access this vital resource.

“The government is committed to a smooth rollout in the aforementioned states, aiming to activate sales any moment from now.”

The source said the expansion is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle food scarcity and support vulnerable populations nationwide, ensuring that essential staples are accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.

Nigerians have been grappling with increased hunger as food prices have skyrocketed, compounded by the naira’s declining strength, which affects citizens’ purchasing power.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the food inflation rate in August 2024 was 37.52 percent year-on-year, up 8.18 percentage points from August 2023’s rate of 29.34 percent.

Additionally, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited reported on September 27, 2024, that the NAFEM closing rate was N1540.78/$, while it sold for over N1700/$ in some black markets in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, speaking at a press conference in Abuja to mark the country’s 64th Independence Day, declared that the era of heavy food importation must end, positioning this shift as a cornerstone of the government’s economic recovery plan.

“We should not be importing food,” Edun stated, emphasising that Nigeria’s future lies in self-sufficiency. “It is critical that we do not disrupt domestic food production. We mustn’t flood the market with imports,” he warned.