Meta Set To Make Facebook Content Creators Make Money Easily

Meta is consolidating its three Facebook monetization initiatives to make it easier for creators to earn money on the platform.

Previously, producers could sell their material using in-stream commercials, ads on Reels, and performance bonuses, each with their own eligibility criteria and sign-up procedures. The new Facebook Content Monetization initiative intends to combine these possibilities, allowing producers to apply and get onboarded once.

Meta announced that it compensated creators more over $2 billion for their Reels, videos, images, and text contributions last year. However, it was noticed that many creators are not fully leveraging potential earnings, with only one-third participating in multiple monetization programs.

The revamped scheme will maintain a performance-based payout model, enabling monetized users to earn from ads across various content formats. A new Insights tab will provide creators with a comprehensive view of their earnings and highlight the most profitable content.

Currently in beta mode, the new monetization feature will begin inviting 1 million existing creators this week for testing, with more invitations to follow in the coming months. Creators may opt out of the test but will forfeit access to Facebook’s standalone monetization schemes if they participate.

Those not immediately invited can express interest through Facebook’s official content monetization page.