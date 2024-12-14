FG, States, And Local Councils Share N1.727 Trillion November Revenue, Up By 22.48%

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils share a total of N1.727 trillion in revenue generated in November 2024. This represents a 22.48% increase compared to the N1.41 trillion distributed in October. The allocation is finalized during the December Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations for the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), the distributed revenue comprises statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and exchange difference revenue.

Revenue Components and Gross Allocations

The N1.727 trillion revenue consists of the following:

Statutory revenue : N455.354 billion

: N455.354 billion VAT : N585.700 billion

: N585.700 billion EMTL : N15.046 billion

: N15.046 billion Exchange difference revenue: N671.392 billion

The gross revenue for November 2024 is N3.143 trillion. Deductions for the cost of collection total N103.307 billion, while N1.312 trillion is allocated for transfers, interventions, and refunds. Gross statutory revenue rises to N1.827 trillion, an increase of N490.339 billion from October. However, VAT revenue decreases to N628.972 billion, a drop of N39.318 billion compared to the previous month.

Allocation Breakdown

From the distributable revenue:

The Federal Government receives N581.856 billion .

. States receive N549.792 billion .

. Local government councils receive N402.553 billion .

. Oil-producing states are allocated N193.291 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

Statutory Revenue Allocation

Federal Government: N175.690 billion

States: N89.113 billion

Local councils: N68.702 billion

Oil-producing states: N121.849 billion

VAT Revenue Allocation

Federal Government: N87.855 billion

States: N292.850 billion

Local councils: N204.995 billion

EMTL Revenue Allocation

Federal Government: N2.257 billion

States: N7.523 billion

Local councils: N5.266 billion

Exchange Difference Revenue Allocation

Federal Government: N316.054 billion

States: N160.306 billion

Local councils: N123.590 billion

Oil-producing states: N71.442 billion

The report highlights significant increases in oil and gas royalties and CET levies for November. However, declines are observed in excise duty, VAT, import duty, petroleum profit tax, company income tax, and EMTL.

The FAAC reiterates its commitment to ensuring equitable revenue distribution and efficient resource management across all tiers of government.