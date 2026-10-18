FG rules out fuel subsidy return, multiple exchange rates despite investor concerns

KEY POINTS

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele says the government will not restore fuel subsidies or multiple exchange rates.

The government says the economy grew by 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while foreign reserves rose above $35 billion.

Project Nigeria has identified 65 investment projects valued at $78.5 billion across key sectors.

The minister warns that international commitments should not be mistaken for immediate funding.

Nigeria says it will prioritise job creation as artificial intelligence reshapes the global labour market.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has ruled out a return to fuel subsidies and multiple exchange rates, reaffirming its commitment to economic reforms as it seeks to attract investment and convert economic stabilisation into growth and employment.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, stated the government’s position at a briefing following Nigeria’s participation in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Oyedele said the 30-day retail margin discount on petrol recently introduced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was a temporary commercial decision intended to support consumers by reducing margins. He stressed that the measure was not a subsidy financed with public funds.

“Let me be clear: there will be no return to fuel subsidies or multiple exchange rates,” he said.

According to the minister, the possibility of reversing the reforms featured prominently in discussions with investors, rating agencies and multilateral institutions. He said the government remained committed to maintaining the reforms while pursuing faster economic growth, greater investment and decent jobs.

Oyedele cited economic indicators that he said reflected progress in stabilisation. He reported that the economy grew by 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, inflation had declined for four consecutive months, and foreign reserves had risen above $35 billion.

He also said Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio increased from approximately seven per cent three years ago to 12.5 per cent at the end of 2025, following GDP rebasing. Private capital inflows, he added, rose from about $300 million in 2023 to nearly $6 billion in 2026.

The minister put public debt at approximately 36 per cent of gross domestic product, describing the country’s debt profile as manageable. He said the government was working to shift its borrowing towards cheaper, longer-term financing.

To attract further investment, the government has unveiled 65 projects worth a combined $78.5 billion under the Project Nigeria initiative. The projects cover energy, transport, industry and mining, agriculture, health and services.

Oyedele said the projects had feasibility studies and were structured to allow participation by domestic and international private investors. He added that investors from Asia and Europe had submitted expressions of interest.

The initiative is being promoted under the theme, Partner Nigeria: Reformed, Resilient, Ready to Scale. The minister said the government would continue developing its investment pipeline through the ministry’s investment platform.

On international cooperation, Oyedele said the World Bank Group had reaffirmed support for power and infrastructure through guarantees and other financing mechanisms. He said the IMF had committed to continued technical assistance on fiscal policy implementation, transparency and national statistics.

He also cited prospective cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank and other multilateral institutions on sustainable financing, as well as deeper technical engagement with the United States Treasury on fiscal policy, administration and financial integrity. The European Union, he said, had identified energy and local pharmaceutical manufacturing as priority areas under its Global Gateway programme.

However, Oyedele cautioned that such commitments should not be interpreted as immediate funding.

“These are commitments to work together with us, not announcements of money,” he said.

“We are playing down visibility and elevating credibility. We will not report progress as agreements until we have signed commitments and results begin to crystallise.”

Nigeria also used its position as chair of the Group of 24 to advocate changes to the global financial system, including a stronger quota-based IMF, greater transparency in credit-rating methodologies, deeper local-currency markets and more affordable climate finance.

Citing findings presented by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa at the G24 meetings, Oyedele said developing countries paid about $500 billion more annually to borrow than advanced economies. He described the additional costs faced by African countries as a “prejudice premium”, arguing that the risk assessments applied to the continent did not always reflect the economic fundamentals of individual countries.

He also supported the establishment of an African credit-rating agency, saying countries with credible economic policies should have access to cheaper financing.

On energy transition, Oyedele maintained that natural gas remained Nigeria’s transition fuel and called for climate-financing arrangements that recognised differences in countries’ development stages.

The minister also raised concerns about the employment implications of population growth and artificial intelligence. He said projections indicated that approximately 1.2 billion young people would enter the global labour market over the next 15 years, while prevailing trends suggested that only about 400 million jobs would be created.

The resulting shortfall, he warned, could leave around 800 million young people without adequate employment opportunities. Although AI could raise productivity, he said it could also support economic growth without a corresponding increase in jobs.

Oyedele said Nigeria would focus on skills development, investment in labour-intensive sectors and policies to ensure that the benefits of AI were shared more broadly. He urged international financial institutions to assess economic performance not only by growth rates and financing mobilised, but also by the number and quality of jobs created.

He said Nigeria returned from the Bangkok meetings with renewed confidence in its reforms but acknowledged that economic stability must translate into better living standards.

“Stability was the first test; growth that employs our people is the second,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The government’s refusal to restore fuel subsidies or multiple exchange rates signals policy continuity, but maintaining that position will not by itself guarantee that households and businesses experience an improvement in economic conditions.

The reported decline in inflation means that the pace of price increases has slowed. It does not necessarily mean that food, transport, energy and other essential costs have returned to earlier levels. The impact of the reforms will therefore depend partly on whether rising economic activity and investment translate into improved purchasing power, stronger business conditions and more employment.

The planned $78.5 billion investment pipeline could support activity across several sectors, but its value should not be confused with funds already committed or projects under implementation. Expressions of interest are an early indication of investor attention, not proof that financing has been secured. Project delivery will depend on financing agreements, commercial viability, infrastructure, regulatory certainty and execution.

The minister’s warning about international commitments is significant because technical assistance, guarantees, expressions of interest and actual disbursements represent different stages of financial cooperation. Tracking those distinctions will be important when assessing how much support reaches Nigeria’s economy.

The proposed shift towards cheaper and longer-term borrowing could help manage financing costs. However, the reported debt-to-GDP ratio alone does not establish the full affordability of public debt. Debt-service obligations, government revenue, borrowing terms and the uses of borrowed funds also matter.

Finally, the employment challenge raises a question about the quality of growth. Higher output and capital inflows may strengthen economic indicators, but the broader test will be whether businesses expand production, create sustainable jobs and improve household incomes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Let me be clear: there will be no return to fuel subsidies or multiple exchange rates.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The next test for the government will be implementation. Investors will be looking for details on the financing, timelines and commercial structure of the 65 proposed projects, while businesses and households will be watching whether stabilisation leads to more predictable costs, stronger demand and improved access to jobs.

The government’s ability to sustain its reforms while expanding productive investment will also shape its engagement with international lenders and rating agencies. Progress will need to be assessed through measurable outcomes, including actual investment disbursements, project delivery, revenue performance and employment.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government is ruling out a reversal of its fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms, arguing that policy consistency is essential to restoring investor confidence. Its next challenge is to turn improved economic indicators and international cooperation into financed projects, productive businesses and decent jobs.