FG Reports Nigeria’s GDP Reaches N60.93 Trillion

The Federal Government has reported that Nigeria’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached N60.93 trillion in the second quarter of 2024, indicating substantial economic growth. The government reiterated its dedication to implementing policies aimed at identifying inefficiencies and ensuring resources are effectively utilized.

Lydia Jafiya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, shared this information during a sensitization programme about the upcoming implementation of quarterly citizens and stakeholders engagement, held at the ministry headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Jafiya highlighted that the programme represents a crucial step towards enhancing the transparency and accountability of financial policies and strategies.

She said the ministry has spearheaded several reforms aimed at improving revenue generation, reducing leakages, and ensuring fiscal discipline which has in turn improved the nation’s GDP.

She noted that Nigeria’s nominal GDP reached N60.93 trillion, marking a 16.94 percent increase from the N52.103 trillion recorded in the same quarter last year.

A statement from Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations, clarified that the GDP growth in Q2 was primarily fueled by the services sector, which experienced a 3.79 percent growth and accounted for 58.76 percent of the total GDP.

The agriculture sector grew by 1.41 per cent from 1.50 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2023, while the industry sector grew by 3.53 per cent, an improvement from -1.94 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Mrs. Jafiya reiterated the federal government’s commitment to boosting economic growth through collaboration with stakeholders, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and inclusive dialogue in financial management and policy-making.

The launch of the Quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit aims to foster better communication between the government and its citizens. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in financial policies and economic strategies.

In his earlier remarks, Uyi-Aivinhenyo Osagie, Delivery Manager of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, noted that the sensitization session was designed to inform citizen groups about the ministry’s progress in achieving the eight priorities set by President Bola Tinubu.