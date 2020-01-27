FG Reaps $9 million Revenue from SheTrades in Over 3 years

The Federal Government (FG) has generated $9 million business leads since it introduced women export initiative, SheTrades Initiative in 2016. This was disclosed by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Executive Director, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, explained that the initiative had connected 190 female-led businesses to international buyers through support at international trade fairs, in-country business linkage events, and through a partnership with large private sector companies.

Awolowo was represented by the Council’s Director of Policy and Strategy, Evelyn Obidike at the SheTrades Public Dialogue held in Abuja recently on Promoting Women Economic Empowerment and Public Procurement in Nigeria.

“Women economic empowerment is crucial to economic growth and development, especially in emerging economies like Nigeria. When women are economically empowered, they contribute significantly to employment generation, poverty reduction and increases in the standard of living,” he said.

Speaking further, the NEPC boss said the initial aim of the initiative, when it was first introduced, was to connect 200,000 women-owned businesses in Nigeria to international markets. This was said to be part of the broader UN Goal of connecting 3 million women by 2021.

What you should know: The SheTrades initiative was launched by the NEPC and the ITC in 2016 to empower women economically through greater participation in global trade and investment in Nigeria.

The SheTrades initiative provides women entrepreneurs around the world with a unique network and platform to connect to markets. Through the SheTrades app, women entrepreneurs are able to share information about their companies, increase visibility, expand networks, connect and internationalize.

Under the SheTrades Commonwealth programme, selected women-owned businesses, business support organizations and corporations will benefit from a wide range of opportunities to expand their business and jointly advance women’s economic empowerment.

Source: Nairametrics