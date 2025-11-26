FG Partners University Of Doha To Modernise Nigeria’s Technical Education

The Federal Government has entered a new partnership with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) to upgrade and modernise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

The agreement was announced on Monday when the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, visited the institution in Qatar as part of ongoing reforms to improve technical skills and strengthen the country’s workforce.

A statement by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education, said the minister met with UDST President Salem Al-Naemi and senior officials to discuss areas of collaboration.

According to the statement, the partnership will introduce faculty-exchange programmes and train-the-trainer initiatives that will expose Nigerian instructors to advanced training in welding, plumbing, HVAC, electrical installation and solar photovoltaic technology. UDST will also support Nigeria in creating a quality-assurance framework to ensure that certificates and diplomas issued by Nigerian technical colleges meet global standards.

The Federal Government will further work with UDST’s entrepreneurship and innovation centres to provide young Nigerians with incubation support and programmes that promote enterprise development.

Alausa said the partnership is aimed at building a skilled, industry-ready workforce and aligning Nigeria’s technical training with international benchmarks. He added that the ministry remains committed to expanding opportunities for young people and modernising technical institutions across the country.

During the visit, the minister toured UDST’s Certificate School, known for its competency-based programmes and strong industry links.

Nigeria has struggled for years to strengthen its TVET system due to outdated equipment, weak instructional capacity and limited industry involvement. The current administration has identified technical education as a major tool for economic growth, especially in construction, manufacturing, renewable energy and digital technology. The partnership with UDST is one of several steps the government is taking to raise training standards and improve the employability of Nigerian graduates.