Rivers State Administrator Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries into the state’s civil service.

The appointments were announced in a Special Government Announcement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday. The statement, signed by the Acting Head of Service, Dr (Mrs) Inyingi Brown, was made available to journalists.

According to the release, the swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees will be conducted by the Administrator at a later date to be communicated in due course.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are:

Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George

Dr Mina T. Ikuru

Dabite Sokari George

Soibitein Duke Harry

Lauretta Davies Dimkpa

Uche R. Ideozu

Chimenum Mpi

Jeremiah Egwu

Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma

Vera Sam Dike

Aleruchi Akani

The appointments are seen as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the administrative machinery of government in Rivers State under the current transitional leadership.