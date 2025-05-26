FG Launches Nigeria-East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor With 50% Discount

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Uganda Airlines, has launched the Nigeria-East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor. The initiative, unveiled in Abuja to mark Africa Day, offers Nigerian exporters a 50 to 75 percent discount on air cargo logistics and regulatory charges.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the project as a transformative step under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. It grants Nigerian businesses access to three major African trade hubs: Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa.

“This initiative fulfills President Bola Tinubu’s promise to boost non-oil exports and leverage AfCFTA opportunities,” said Oduwole. “It is tailored to support Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to trade across Africa at lower costs and with improved delivery timelines.”

Preferential cargo rates will be available to businesses affiliated with key national associations, including NASSI, NASME, and WCCIMA, ensuring inclusive participation.

Oduwole noted that the launch follows the recent gazetting of Nigeria’s Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions, approved by the President in April. The corridor will operate out of Lagos and Abuja, backed by robust inter-agency collaboration.

The inaugural flight featured Made-in-Nigeria goods such as textiles, cosmetics, fashion accessories, and agro-processed products—all exported by women-owned businesses. These female entrepreneurs were praised as trailblazers in intra-African trade.

“As AfCFTA tariffs take effect, Nigerian products can now enjoy reduced tariffs across the continent. This is a new era for Nigerian exports,” Oduwole said, reaffirming the government’s support for exporters and its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s trade footprint in Africa.