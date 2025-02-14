FG-Google Partnership To Drive Nigeria’s Digital Transformation – NITDA DG

The Federal Government’s collaboration with Google is set to position Nigeria as a leading technology hub, according to Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Speaking during a televised interview in Lagos on Thursday, Inuwa highlights that the partnership focuses on five key areas: infrastructure development, expansion of digital skills, artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, cloud adoption, and a structured investment framework.

He explains that the collaboration is designed to create a sustainable digital ecosystem that will accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement and economic transformation.

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership

Inuwa states that the initiative establishes a clear roadmap to strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy. He emphasizes the critical role of data centers in this process, stressing the importance of localizing sensitive data for both government and private sector use.

According to him, modern data centers worldwide operate independently of national power grids, relying on green energy solutions to meet sustainability goals.

“Data centers are moving off-grid and adopting green energy solutions to achieve carbon credit compliance. This approach is part of our broader digital framework,” he explains.

The NITDA DG also underscores the need to equip Nigeria’s workforce with digital skills, calling for the integration of digital literacy into the education system from primary to tertiary levels. He notes that a digitally skilled population is essential for maximizing the benefits of the partnership.

Addressing reports on a separate collaboration with Awari Technologies, Inuwa clarifies that the initiative with Awari operates under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and is distinct from the Google partnership. He states that the Awari project focuses on developing a large language model tailored to Nigeria to promote indigenous languages and cultural heritage.

Google’s AI Expansion in Nigeria

Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets with President Bola Tinubu in Paris to discuss expanding AI skills in Nigeria.

“We discuss the vast potential of AI in Nigeria and how we can collaborate to expand AI education, drive innovation, and support Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem,” Pichai states after the meeting.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, also emphasizes that the meeting reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to AI development and Google’s continued investment in AI skills and innovation across key sectors.

In 2023, Google announces two AI-focused initiatives in collaboration with the Nigerian government, aimed at equipping citizens with AI expertise and fostering technological growth in the country.