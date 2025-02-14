Benchmark Yield On FGN Bonds Steadies at 20.34%

The interest rate (yield) on Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds remained stable at 20.34% in the secondary market, as investors focused on the OMO auction and awaited Nigeria’s latest inflation data, expected to be released this weekend.

What’s Happening in the Bond Market?

The bond market has been relatively quiet in recent days, but there has been a slight increase in trading activity as investors prepare for the latest inflation figures. Many investors believe that if inflation decreases, the Central Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) may decide to reduce interest rates.

Why Does Inflation Matter for Bonds?

If inflation drops, interest rates on bonds might decrease, which could make borrowing cheaper and stimulate economic growth.

If the CBN reduces its benchmark interest rate, yields on fixed-income investments, such as bonds, could decline.

Recent Activity in the Bond Market

The JUN-2033 bond experienced a 4 basis points (bps) increase in yield due to a slight sell-off.

Despite some movements in specific bond segments, the overall bond market remained steady, with yields holding firm at 20.34%.

Key Takeaways

CBN Raised ₦1.4 Trillion from OMO Bills Auction: Investors were eager to buy because of the high-interest rates (above 21%). Inflation is Still High at 34.8%: This is affecting market behavior and CBN’s monetary policies. Bond Yields Remain Stable at 20.34%: Investors are watching to see if inflation decreases, which could lead to lower interest rates.

This means that for now, investors in Nigeria’s financial markets are focused on inflation data and CBN policies, which will determine the future direction of interest rates and investment returns.