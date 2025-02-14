President Tinubu Attends 38th AU Summit In Ethiopia, Strengthens Nigeria’s Diplomatic Ties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Ethiopia for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation, peace, security, and economic development.

Upon arrival on Thursday night, Ethiopia’s Deputy Chief of Protocol, Eshetu Legesse, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia, Ambassador Nasir Aminu, welcome the President at the airport.

A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirms that Ambassador Tuggar briefs the President on the summit’s agenda and Nigeria’s diplomatic milestones. The discussion, which extends into the early hours of Friday, highlights Nigeria’s re-election to the African Union Peace and Security Council and the successful reappointment of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

Ambassador Tuggar states that these achievements reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in African affairs and its dedication to fostering stability across the continent.

Nigeria’s Delegation and Key Discussions

Accompanying President Tinubu is a delegation of top government officials, including Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammed Idris, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Also present are the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The 38th AU Summit, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” focuses on reparatory justice and racial healing. President Tinubu is scheduled to address the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting, where he discusses Africa’s security landscape, including the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Discussions at the summit also cover critical issues such as health financing, the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency, and climate change initiatives.

AU Summit’s Focus on Reparatory Justice

The AU officially launches its 2025 theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” during the summit, a resolution made at the 37th Ordinary Session held in Addis Ababa in February 2023.

According to the AU, this theme seeks to advance discussions on reparatory justice and racial healing, ensuring global recognition of historical injustices and the need for corrective measures.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Monday, February 17.