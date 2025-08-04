FG Secures N70bn To Kick-Start Renewed Hope Housing Scheme

The Federal Government has successfully mobilised over N70 billion in private capital through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to drive its flagship Renewed Hope Housing Programme — an ambitious initiative aimed at bridging Nigeria’s vast housing deficit.

This was revealed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, during the opening ceremony of the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), where he also unveiled a state-by-state homeownership and housing development campaign to intensify efforts at closing the national housing gap.

According to a press statement signed by Mark Chieshe, Special Assistant, Media & Strategy at the Ministry, the Renewed Hope Housing Programme is structured around three tiers: Renewed Hope Cities, Renewed Hope Estates, and Renewed Hope Social Housing Estates. Dangiwa described this model as the government’s blueprint for delivering affordable, accessible, and inclusive housing across the country.

“To date, over N70bn in private capital has been mobilised under PPPs for large-scale urban housing developments,” the minister said. “This administration is not just building houses; we are addressing the structural and macroeconomic barriers that have long made affordable housing inaccessible to many Nigerians.”

Dangiwa also spotlighted a range of innovative housing finance solutions being championed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), including the Rent-to-Own Scheme and the Rental Assistance Product, designed to ease the housing burden for urban workers, low-income earners, and young families. He further announced that the upcoming MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund would significantly improve access to long-term, affordable mortgage financing.

A key highlight of the minister’s address was the launch of a new state-by-state housing delivery campaign. This initiative aims to deepen subnational implementation of federal housing policies by embedding housing reform champions within state governments, hosting state housing roundtables, and providing direct support for project development and funding mobilisation.

“We are aligning federal agencies, state governments, private developers, and development partners to deliver locally tailored solutions that reflect Nigeria’s housing realities,” Dangiwa said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive urban renewal and slum upgrading, in accordance with global frameworks such as the UN-Habitat Global Action Plan and the Addis Ababa Declaration on Inclusive Urban Development.

“No one and no place will be left behind,” the minister stressed.

Dangiwa concluded by calling for stronger collaboration with development finance institutions, donor agencies, and private sector investors to transform policy dialogue into real-world impact.

“Housing is not a privilege — it is a right. When we invest in housing, we invest in people, jobs, cities, and our shared future,” he affirmed.