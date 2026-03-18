FG approves electric buses for Civil Servants to boost local manufacturing

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has approved the acquisition of electric buses for civil servants to promote local vehicle assembly and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation.

Director-General of the NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, stated on Tuesday that the buses will be sourced from local assemblers to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Government has procured charging infrastructure for installation across parts of the country to support the deployment and adoption of electric vehicles.

Plans are underway to establish the Nnewi Automotive Development Park in Anambra State, providing shared infrastructure for manufacturers and component producers.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has approved the acquisition of electric buses specifically for civil servants as part of a broader strategy to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, explained that the initiative is aimed at encouraging the transition to cleaner mobility while creating opportunities for local manufacturers. He noted that the buses would be sourced from local assemblers to strengthen domestic manufacturing and boost growth in the automotive sector.

Osanipin stated that the government has also procured charging infrastructure that would be installed in various parts of the country to support electric vehicle adoption. To further strengthen the automotive ecosystem, he revealed that the council is establishing an automotive development park in Nnewi, Anambra. This facility, known as the Nnewi Automotive Development Park, is designed to provide shared infrastructure, allowing investors and manufacturers to operate without having to individually provide all required facilities before starting operations.

The Director-General urged Nigerians to patronize locally assembled vehicles, emphasizing that doing so would help create jobs and stimulate economic growth. He said the NADDC is providing training to manufacturers and stakeholders to promote the local production of vehicle components such as batteries and tires. This move, according to Osanipin, is intended to reduce import dependence, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Osanipin also mentioned that the council is working with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to facilitate the disbursement of the National Automotive Development Fund to qualified stakeholders. Furthermore, the NADDC is working toward forwarding a bill to the National Assembly to strengthen its operations in line with global best practices. He reiterated the council’s commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s automotive industry and called for continued support from investors and stakeholders.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The arrangement will allow investors and manufacturers to operate without having to individually provide all the required infrastructure,” stated Joseph Osanipin .

. “Buses would be sourced from local assemblers to strengthen domestic manufacturing and boost growth,” Osanipin explained regarding the acquisition.

“Doing so would help create jobs and stimulate economic growth,” noted the NADDC Director-General while urging patronage of local vehicles.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NADDC is currently seeking additional investment to accelerate the development of the Nnewi Automotive Development Park and attract more players into the sector.

Federal ministries are expected to begin the phased integration of the newly acquired electric buses into their daily staff commuting schedules once charging points are active.

Stakeholders in the component manufacturing sub-sector, particularly those producing batteries and tires, will likely see increased training and funding opportunities through the BOI partnership.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is linking its climate goals with industrial policy. By approving electric buses for the civil service and mandating that they be sourced locally, the government is using its own purchasing power to jumpstart the domestic EV assembly market and the shared infrastructure needed to sustain it.