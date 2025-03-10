FG Approves N151.9 Billion For Electric Vehicles And Charging Stations In North-East

The Federal Government is rolling out a large-scale electric transportation project in North-East Nigeria, following the approval of N151.9 billion in contracts. This initiative includes the supply of electric buses, tricycles, and the establishment of charging infrastructure to promote clean energy transportation.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, confirms that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth nearly $100 million to advance electric transportation in the region. He shares this update through his official social media page, emphasizing that the plan is now set for implementation.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is funding the project as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Project Breakdown

Electric Buses: Bluecrest Integrated Concept Limited is supplying 10 electric buses (17-seaters) at a cost of N2.9 billion, with delivery expected within six months.

A total of 10,000 electric tricycles are being procured from multiple vendors: 4,000 units from Mutual Commitment Company Ltd for N49.6 billion, to be delivered in nine months. 3,000 units from Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development for N37.2 billion. 3,000 units from Sinoma Investment International Ltd. Each tricycle is designed to carry nine passengers and a driver.

A total of 10,000 electric tricycles are being procured from multiple vendors: Electric Cars: HNCEGC is providing 237 BYD electric cars for N16.3 billion.

Charging Infrastructure: KB Laman Motors Nigeria Ltd is handling the installation of charging stations for N8.4 billion.

President Bola Tinubu initially approved the electric vehicle procurement in October 2024 and later inspected the vehicle prototypes, charging systems, and battery technology.

This electric vehicle initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader push for sustainable mobility. Lagos State has already started integrating electric buses into its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. In collaboration with Oando PLC, Lagos aims to deploy 5,000 electric buses, targeting 52% of its BRT fleet to run on clean energy by 2050. Additionally, LAMATA plans to introduce 50 electric vehicles into its network before the end of the year.

With the North-East project gaining traction, many believe it could accelerate the shift toward electric mobility across Nigeria. However, concerns remain over electricity supply stability and the long-term viability of charging infrastructure.