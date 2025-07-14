FG Declares Tuesday Holiday To Honour Former President Buhari

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 83.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The holiday forms part of a seven-day national mourning period declared by the President to pay tribute to Buhari’s life and legacy.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, the minister described Buhari as a leader who served Nigeria with dedication and integrity. He noted that the public holiday offers Nigerians a moment of national reflection on the former president’s contributions to the country’s democratic journey and development.

“In furtherance to the seven days of national mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.

“The holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. “This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,”

Tunji-Ojo urged citizens to honour Buhari’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion which he consistently advocated for during his years in office. He further reminded the public that national flags are to be flown at half-mast throughout the seven-day mourning period, which began on Sunday, July 13.

The minister extended the government’s condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and Nigerians at large, praying for the peaceful repose of the late president’s soul.

Buhari’s death was confirmed in a statement issued Sunday evening by his former special adviser, Garba Shehu. He described the late president’s passing as a profound loss to the nation. Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the Presidency in the coming days.