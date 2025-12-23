AFCON 2025: Salah Delivers Dramatic Late Winner As Egypt Survive Zimbabwe scare

Egypt opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a tense 2–1 victory over Zimbabwe after Mohamed Salah struck deep into stoppage time to rescue all three points in Group B on Monday night in Agadir.

The seven-time African champions arrived in Morocco as clear favourites, but what was expected to be a routine outing quickly turned into a stern test of character against a disciplined Zimbabwean side ranked well below them.

Salah, whose build-up to the tournament had been dominated by off-field controversy at Liverpool, was decisive when it mattered most. In the dying moments, the Egypt captain reacted fastest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and calmly guided a precise finish beyond 40-year-old goalkeeper Washington Arubi, sparking wild celebrations among the Egyptian supporters inside the 40,000-capacity stadium.

The late strike capped a relentless Egyptian onslaught that followed a frustrating evening in which Zimbabwe stubbornly resisted wave after wave of pressure.

Egypt started the contest aggressively, pinning all eleven Zimbabwe players deep inside their own half almost immediately. Salah was heavily involved early on, delivering a dangerous cross that narrowly evaded teammates before seeing a close-range effort blocked during sustained pressure in the Warriors’ box.

Despite Egypt’s dominance, it was Zimbabwe who struck first in the 20th minute, silencing the crowd. Emmanuel Jalai delivered a teasing ball into the area, where Prince Dube showed composure to control, turn and fire a low effort past Mohamed El Shenawy into the corner.

Moments later, Egypt were fortunate not to concede again as the ball ricocheted dangerously inside their six-yard box before El Shenawy finally smothered it.

On the touchline, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan cut an increasingly animated figure, barking instructions as his side struggled to break down Zimbabwe’s compact defensive shape.

There was a glimmer of hope when Omar Marmoush broke the offside trap, but Arubi raced from his line to clear the danger. Marmoush went even closer just before the interval, unleashing a powerful long-range effort that forced a superb fingertip save from the veteran goalkeeper.

As frustration mounted, Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan was booked for simulation after going to ground inside the box, while Salah had a half-chance blocked in added time at the end of the first half.

The second period followed a familiar pattern, with Egypt pouring forward and Zimbabwe defending with resilience and bravery.

Persistence finally paid off in the 63rd minute. Marmoush again found space behind the defence, collected a pass, drove into the area and smashed a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle to restore parity.

Egypt pushed relentlessly for a winner, with Salah squandering a promising opportunity late on when his hurried effort flew over the bar. However, redemption arrived moments later when the Liverpool forward delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time.

Ahead of the match, Hassan had dismissed concerns that uncertainty surrounding Salah’s club future could distract him. The former Egypt star praised his captain’s mentality, insisting the winger remains one of world football’s elite performers.

Salah had not started any of Liverpool’s previous five matches before AFCON, with tensions boiling over after a Premier League draw at Leeds United in which he suggested he had been “thrown under the bus” by manager Arne Slot. The comments fuelled speculation of a possible January transfer.

For now, those club concerns have been put aside as Salah sets his sights on guiding Egypt to a record-extending eighth AFCON crown. The 31-year-old has never lifted the continental trophy, having fallen short in the finals of 2017 and 2022.

The victory leaves Egypt level on three points with South Africa at the top of Group B after Bafana Bafana’s earlier 2–1 win over Angola.