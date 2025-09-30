FG Commences Payment Of N32,000 Pension Raise To Retirees – PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has commenced the payment of new pension increments for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), with adjustments taking effect from the September 2025 payroll.

In a statement released Tuesday via its official X handle, PTAD confirmed that the increment package includes a flat N32,000 increase, alongside percentage adjustments of 10.66% and 12.95% for eligible categories. The move is expected to benefit about 832,000 pensioners under the agency’s management.

The development follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of new welfare measures for pensioners, granted after PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, requested emergency budgetary support to implement pension reforms. These measures cover pension harmonisation, enrolment of retirees into the National Health Insurance Scheme, settlement of outstanding unfunded liabilities, and the approved increments.

According to PTAD, the Federal Ministry of Finance has already released N820.19 billion out of an approved N845 billion emergency fund, making it possible to commence immediate disbursement.

“This milestone reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of DBS pensioners in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the directorate said.

PTAD expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, Finance Minister Wale Edun, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Accountant-General of the Federation, key aides, and parliamentary committees for their support in fast-tracking the release of funds.

It also acknowledged pension unions, including the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria, for their cooperation during the reform process.

The DBS applies to retirees who left service before the Contributory Pension Scheme was introduced in 2004, including those from defunct public institutions, privatised agencies, and treasury-funded parastatals. Many have faced years of delayed harmonisation, irregular payments, and limited healthcare access—issues the reforms aim to address.