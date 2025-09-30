Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr Lead Spotify’s 2025 Afrobeats Rankings

Spotify has named Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, among its top Afrobeats artists of 2025.

The streaming giant unveiled the list in an Instagram post on Monday, with Nigerian stars dominating the rankings. Joining Burna Boy are Divine Ikubor (Rema), Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), Ahmed Ololade (Asake), and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe (Ayra Starr) — the only female artist featured this year.

“Afrobeats continues to expand its reach, with fans streaming artists like #heisrema, #wizkidayo, and #burnaboygram from Nigeria to Brazil,” Spotify wrote. The platform also highlighted the top Afrobeats songs shaping the genre’s global momentum in 2025.

The list includes Santa by Ayra Starr, Rauw Alejandro, and Rvssian; Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix by MOLY, Shenseea, Silent Addy, and Skillibeng; Calm Down (Remix) by Rema featuring Selena Gomez; WE PRAY by Burna Boy, Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, and TINT; and People by Libianca.

Spotify further revealed that Afrobeats tracks are most frequently discovered this year in the United States, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria, underscoring the genre’s growing international influence.