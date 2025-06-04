FG Commences Disbursement Of ₦44,000 Wage Arrears To Former NYSC Members

In a significant move to honor its commitment to former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, the Federal Government has initiated the payment of ₦44,000 in minimum wage arrears.

This payment addresses the difference resulting from the recent increase in the monthly allowance for corps members from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000. The arrears specifically pertain to those who completed their service before the new allowance structure was implemented earlier this year.

The disbursement has been met with widespread approval, with many ex-corps members taking to social media platforms to confirm receipt and express their gratitude. One user, @Kingpin_black1, shared, “Thank you NYSC. Thank you President Tinubu. Nigeria will be great again.” Another, @pharmacist_shezzy, tweeted, “44k don land. NYSC no carry last. God bless Nigeria.” Similarly, @ifeoluwa_X noted, “Just got my alert. I almost deleted my NYSC account. Thank you FG.”

This initiative is seen as a fulfillment of the government's earlier promise and has sparked excitement online, with many praising the move as a sign of renewed trust and accountability.