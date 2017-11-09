FG Calls On UK To Invest In Nigeria’s Research Findings

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called to investors from the UK to invest in the commercialisation of research findings and innovations by Nigerian scientists.

Onu made the appeal when a trade delegation from the UK paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, the ministry said in a statement issued by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Deputy Director of Press.

Onu said some of the research findings would be of mutual benefit to both Nigeria and the UK in terms of profit-yielding investment and employment generation.

“Nigeria is committed to adding value to her natural resources and also cherishes her long-standing relationship with the UK.

“We have come a long way in our research and made progress; in fact, some of our findings can be marketed all over the world.

Some of our leading companies are now collaborating with the ministry to commercialise her findings but we want to take our efforts an extra step forward.

“I call on UK investors to disregard negative reports about Nigeria, I urge them to sign Memorandum of Understanding on Nigerian research findings.’’

The minister said Nigeria was also trying to lead the world in the Culture and Tourism sector.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Helen Grant, said that the visit was to improve bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UK.

Grant said she was impressed with Nigeria’s position as a top investment destination and urged the Federal Government to make Nigeria more attractive to foreign investors