FG Begs Nigerian’s Over National Power Grid Collapse

The Federal Government has issued an apology for the recent collapse of the national power grid, which led to power outages across 17 states for several days.

During a visit to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu described the incident as “very unfortunate.” He explained that the government is working to revamp the national grid, which is over 50 years old, to reduce frequent outages and enhance power supply throughout the country.

Adelabu pointed out that the grid’s infrastructure—including lines, substations, and transformers—has become outdated and worn out. Many of the system’s towers, installed decades ago, are now vulnerable due to aging, weather impacts, and climate change. He emphasized the high costs required to maintain the grid and stated that until a full upgrade is achieved, the government will focus on managing the current infrastructure to minimize disruptions.

To tackle these challenges, the government has initiated several improvement programs, including the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), also known as the Siemens project. This project recently completed a pilot phase, involving the import of 10 new power transformers and 10 mobile substations. The next phase, expected to begin soon, aims to enhance the grid’s performance.

In addition, Adelabu highlighted the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) expansion plan, supported by the World Bank and African Development Bank. He noted that recent upgrades, including the replacement of old transformers and the installation of mobile substations, have already contributed to improved stability in the power sector.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to help safeguard the nation’s power infrastructure from vandalism, stressing the high costs of repairs and maintenance.

Governor Yusuf, represented by Chief of Staff Alhaji Shehu Sagagi, mentioned the state’s efforts to enhance local power generation. The government is finalizing work on the Tiga (10 MW) and Chalawa (6 MW) hydropower plants and has implemented solar power in Kano, which has improved security in the area. Yusuf also noted that 500 new transformers were distributed across the state to support power supply.

The Governor appealed to President Bola Tinubu to establish an emergency mini-grid power plant in Kano to improve power stability and reduce reliance on the national grid, as part of a plan to create a state electricity market and encourage private-sector investment.