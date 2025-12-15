FG Bans Admission, Transfer Of Students Into SS3 To Curb Exam Malpractice

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in both public and private secondary schools, as part of efforts to curb examination malpractice and eliminate the use of so-called “special centres.”

The directive was issued by the Federal Ministry of Education and will take effect from the 2026/2027 academic session, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

Under the new policy, students will only be eligible for admission or transfer into Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2). Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstances.

The ministry explained that the decision was prompted by the rising incidence of examination irregularities, particularly the practice of moving students to schools perceived to offer undue advantages during external examinations.

Titled “FG Prohibits Admission and Transfer of Students into SS3 to Curb Examination Malpractice,” the statement said the policy is designed to discourage last-minute student movement, which has been identified as a major contributor to examination fraud and the proliferation of special centres.

The ministry noted that the measure would also enhance proper academic monitoring of students, ensure continuity in teaching and learning, and strengthen the credibility of Nigeria’s education system.

“All school proprietors, principals and administrators are hereby directed to comply strictly with this directive,” the statement said, warning that violations would attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education laws, regulations and guidelines.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, the ministry described the policy as part of broader reforms aimed at promoting fairness, integrity and discipline within the education sector.