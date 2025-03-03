Dangote Refinery To Refund N65 Per Litre To Marketers After Petrol Price Cut

Dangote Petroleum Refinery confirms it will refund N65 per litre to fuel marketers who purchased petrol at higher rates before its recent price reduction. This initiative ensures that Nigerians benefit from more affordable fuel prices.

The refinery recently reduced its ex-depot price from N890 per litre to N825 per litre. To address concerns from marketers who bought at the previous rate, Dangote Refinery announces that all affected partners—including Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, and MRS—will receive refunds for the price difference.

Dangote Refinery stresses its commitment to making fuel more affordable and warns against excessive price hikes by retailers. The company states that no Nigerian should pay more than N900 per litre, regardless of location.

A statement from the refinery reads:

“Effective February 27, 2025, we guarantee that none of our business partners will face losses due to this price adjustment. More importantly, this ensures that Nigerians immediately benefit from the lower price. Any retailer selling at N945 or more per litre is engaging in excessive profiteering, placing an unnecessary burden on consumers.”

The refinery urges consumers to report overpricing at Ardova, Heyden, or MRS stations. If fuel is purchased above the set rates, customers can present their receipts to Dangote Refinery for a refund of the excess amount.

Approved Prices Across Regions

Lagos: MRS – N860, AP & Heyden – N865

MRS – N860, AP & Heyden – N865 South-West: MRS – N870, AP & Heyden – N875

MRS – N870, AP & Heyden – N875 North: MRS – N880, AP & Heyden – N885

MRS – N880, AP & Heyden – N885 South-South/South-East: MRS – N890, AP & Heyden – N895

Dangote Refinery states that this initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on economic growth and self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

“Our goal is to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly fuel that enhances vehicle performance and public health. We remain committed to Nigeria’s economic progress and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to affordable energy solutions,” the statement adds.

This marks the second price cut in February, following an earlier N60 reduction. The latest price slash aims to reduce transportation costs and ease financial pressure on households and businesses, especially as the Ramadan season approaches.

With fuel prices now lower, Nigerians anticipate a decrease in the cost of transportation and goods, providing much-needed economic relief.