FG announces major platinum, lithium discovery in Kaduna

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 25, 2026

KEY POINTS

• Federal Government confirms discovery of a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State

• Deposits contain platinum group metals, gold, lithium, copper, nickel and rare earth elements

• Discovery comes amid growing investment in Nigeria’s mineral processing and value-addition sector

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has announced the discovery of a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State containing platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements, a development officials say could strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global critical minerals market.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake disclosed the discovery during the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2026 in Abuja, describing it as one of the most significant mineral exploration breakthroughs in recent years. The discovery was verified by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency following exploration work carried out by a private company in partnership with the agency.

According to the minister, the newly identified mineral province contains exceptionally high-grade deposits of strategic minerals increasingly required for electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy technologies and advanced industrial production.

The announcement comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to reposition mining as a major contributor to economic growth. Alake disclosed that mining sector revenues have risen from roughly ₦6 billion before the current administration to more than ₦70 billion by the end of 2025, while billions of dollars have been committed to lithium processing, refining and steel projects across the country.

The development also coincides with growing investor interest in Nigeria’s lithium sector. During a summit tour, Steron Mining and Company Limited disclosed estimated lithium reserves of 3.3 million metric tonnes at its Abuja mining site, further highlighting the country’s expanding footprint in critical minerals development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Recent exploration breakthroughs verified by our Nigerian Geological Survey Agency have unveiled a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State consisting of world-class platinum group metals, precious and critical mineral deposits,” said Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

“Africa’s resource future cannot be secured through fragmented action. The urgent question is no longer what Africa possesses but what Africa is prepared to do with what it possesses,” Alake added during the summit.

WHAT’S NEXT

• Further geological assessment and reserve certification activities are expected in Kaduna

• Investors are likely to increase exploration and processing commitments in Nigeria’s critical minerals sector

• Government officials are expected to provide additional details on commercial development plans and licensing opportunities

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The Kaduna discovery strengthens Nigeria’s ambition to become a major player in the global critical minerals supply chain. The larger challenge now is converting geological potential into processing capacity, manufacturing activity and export earnings that remain within the domestic economy.