Federal High Court Announces Date for Annual Vacation

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice Abdullahi Abdu-Kafarati, Monday released the timetable for the annual vacation for the Federal High Court nationwide.

Justice Abdu-Kafarati announced that the Federal High Court would proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2018 from Monday, July 9 to Friday, September 14, 2018.

He explained that the announcement was pursuant to the Provisions of order 46, rule 4(d) of the Federal High Court (civil) Procedure rules 2009.

The court is to resume on Monday, September 17, 2018.

During the vacation, only core stations will usually remain functional and the litigating public will be at liberty to approach any of the functional courts.

The Abuja division would cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, north-central, north-west, and north-eastern parts of the country.

The Lagos Division, on the other hand, would cater for the western part of the country while Port Harcourt would cater for the south-south and south-eastern parts of the country.

Justice Abdu-Kafarati, however, stressed that during the vacation, only extreme urgent cases, arrest of ship, and fundamental rights cases would be entertained.

The Vacation judges are Justice Babatunde Quadri and Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division, as well as Justice Chuka Obiozor and Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Division.

The Port Harcourt Division also has Justice Hillary Oshomah and Justice Adamu Mohammed.