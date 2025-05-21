Federal Government Urged To Halt 50% Revenue Deductions

The President of the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN), Dr. Ibrahim Audu, has called on the Federal Government to halt the 50 per cent revenue deductions from aviation agencies, citing their detrimental impact on airspace safety and infrastructure development.

Dr. Audu made the appeal in a statement marking the 2025 World Aeronautical Information Service Day (WAISD). He warned that the deductions are severely hindering efforts to modernise obsolete systems vital for ensuring safe and efficient air navigation in the country.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Safeguarding The Skies: The Vital Role of Secured Aeronautical Information in Aviation Safety,” Dr. Audu emphasised the crucial contribution of Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) to the safety, regularity, and efficiency of international air travel.

He pointed out that the persistent revenue cuts are stalling key modernisation initiatives, particularly within the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Dr. Audu specifically urged the Federal Government to prioritise the completion and deployment of the long-overdue AIS Automation project. According to him, Nigeria is currently lagging behind neighbouring countries in automation, and the full implementation of the system—which includes Geographic Information Systems (GIS), a digital Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) platform, and automated weather observation tools—would significantly improve real-time data delivery to pilots and enhance flight safety.

Highlighting efforts to professionalise the AIS sector, Dr. Audu announced that AIMAN has set up a licensing committee led by Mr. Patrick Afatapa. The committee, he said, has made meaningful strides toward securing official licensing for AIS personnel—a move he described as essential for building professional credibility and operational trust in the field.

Looking ahead to Nigeria’s hosting of the first International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA) conference in 2025, Dr. Audu revealed that this year’s WAISD celebration would be decentralised and held at station levels nationwide, in order to mobilise support for the upcoming global event.

World AIS Day, observed annually on May 15 since 1953, aims to raise awareness about the indispensable role of Aeronautical Information Services in maintaining global aviation safety and operational efficiency.