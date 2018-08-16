FEC Sanctions N15.73 billion for Road Construction Project in Enugu State

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wedbesday in Abuja approved N15.73 billion for the construction of section two of Umana Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansii-Awka-Umumba road in Enugu State.

Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the project which was initially awarded in 2012 at the cost of N10.3 billion would serve six different communities.

According to him, the project was not executed as proposed because of lack of funding, explaining that the upward review of the project from N10.3 billion to N15.7 billion was necessary, to accommodate erosion control.

He said: “The memorandum that was approved today was for the augmentation of an existing road contract. That road is a series of road captured as Umana Ndiagu -Agba – Ebenebe – Amansii -Awka and spurs to Umumba road in section two in Enugu State.

“The contract was awarded in 2012 and they were spurs off the Enugu-Onitsha highway to six different communities, Ebenebe, Umana, Ndiagu, Nkpodu, Ekeagu and Ugwuoba.

“Because of lack of appropriate budgeting and funding, all of these projects could not be completed. There were also failures in the implementation as we inherited it.

“There was also the need to provide for erosion control measures and drains. That has led to the revision of the existing contract awarded in 2012 from N10.3 billion to N15.734 billion.

“So, that revision is to enable the contract that was presented and approved by council today be completed.”