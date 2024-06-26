FCTA Releases N3.62bn To Area Councils, Others

As required by law, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has paid N3.62 billion to the teachers, pension plan, and six Area Councils for the month of May.

The 190th FCT Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting was chaired by Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Mahmoud, N2.49 billion was designated for teachers’ pension plans while N1.14 billion was set aside for the six area councils.

According to her, the Abuja Municipal Area Council received N346.53 million, Gwagwalada received N160.81 million, and Kuje received N191.38 million of the N1.14 billion that the six area councils had put aside.

The minister equally said that Bwari Area Council received N152.8 million, Abaji N119.49 million while Kwali got N167.52 million.

For the N2.49 billion earmarked for teachers and pension scheme, the minister said that N2.12 billion was allocated to primary school teachers, while N36.25 million was set aside as one per cent Training Fund.

She also said that a total of N226.48 million was set aside as 15 per cent Pension Funds, while N107.85 million was earmarked as 10 per cent employer pension contribution.