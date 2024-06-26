Tinubu Promises A Strengthened Organized Private Sector, Rebuilding Economy

Rebuilding the nation’s economy and fortifying the organized private sector (OPS) are among President Bola Tinubu’s stated goals. The promise was made by Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja during the third Nigeria Employers Summit, which was hosted by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

“Economic Renaissance: Harnessing Government Reforms and Private Sector Agility” is the theme of the two-day conference.

The meeting was appropriate, according to Tinubu, who was speaking on behalf of Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labor and Employment. He claims that since its establishment, the administration has implemented a number of reforms meant to boost organized enterprise and restore the economy.

“It is without a doubt that this administration is committed to strengthening the private sector and rebuilding our economy.

“In our quest for economic renaissance and national renewal, we have had to embark on various reforms to navigate our nation back from the path of economic ruin.

“These reforms are not only necessary but also very important if we are to preserve our national wealth and lay a solid foundation for our national development.

This administration will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure the sustainability of businesses, attract foreign direct investment, and make our nation the pride of Africa as it used to be, he said.

He, however, said that the current challenges were surmountable and that the government would do its best to surmount them.

“I want to assure you that this administration is doing all that is necessary to cushion the pain and make life better for all citizens.

“With our Renewed Hope 8-Point Agenda, I want to assure you of our continuous commitment to rebuild our nation and make it reclaim its pride of place, not only in Africa but also in the world.

“We will continue with various bold and strategic measures, where necessary, to address the deep-rooted structural deficiencies and systemic challenges that have plagued the economy over the years.

“Despite our country’s complexities and some citizens’ resistance to change, we will remain resolute in our commitment to steering the nation toward stability and prosperity, he said.

He commended NECA for its many contributions to the promotion of enterprise sustainability, competitiveness, and, indeed, national growth.

“We will continue to partner and collaborate with like-minded organisations that are focused on national development to drive our economy towards growth and sustainable development, he added.

Speaking, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, President of NECA, said the theme of the summit aimed to deepen collaboration and create pathways towards maximising ongoing government reforms by leveraging the capacity and potential of private sector employers.

“We believe this will expedite the achievement of the 8-point “Renewed Hope” agenda of Mr. President towards promoting predictable national development and fostering inclusive growth.

“Since the beginning of this administration, the government has embarked on an ambitious agenda of reforms aimed at revitalizing our economy.

“These reforms span various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and digital technology.

reforms. He said it also includes significant measures such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the Forex unification policy, and ongoing omnibus monetary and fiscal reforms, among others.

Adeniyi said the summit served as a platform for dialogue, critical thinking, collaboration, and a call to action for every stakeholder.

He also said the summit was an opportunity to share insights, best practices, and innovative solutions that could drive our economic renaissance.

“We, therefore, call for the government’s commitment towards implementing the action points that will emerge from this summit’s discussions.

“We do not want this to be a mere talk shop, but a summit that fosters an improved socio-economic environment, allowing businesses, irrespective of size and sector, to thrive, he said.