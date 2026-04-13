AfDB approves 200 million dollar loan to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure

Keypoints

The African Development Bank Group has approved a 200 million dollar loan for the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment project in Nigeria

has approved a for the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment project in Nigeria The initiative aims to expand the national fibre backbone from 30,000 kilometres to 120,000 kilometres to connect all 774 Local Government Areas

to connect all 774 Local Government Areas Project BRIDGE is structured as a public-private partnership with total financing estimated at two billion dollars including support from the World Bank and EBRD

with total financing estimated at including support from the World Bank and EBRD The expansion is expected to generate 2.8 million jobs and increase Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 45 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030

Main Story

In a statement released on its website on Friday the AfDB stated that the new loan would fund a flagship initiative designed to close connectivity gaps and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

The bank explained that the project would benefit the country by improving broadband access and productivity through the linking of schools health facilities and agro-industrial zones to high speed services.

It further noted that the initiative would establish cross-border fibre connections with Benin Cameroon Niger and Chad to boost regional integration.

Director General of the AfDB Nigeria Office Abdul Kamara mentioned that the investment would make high speed connectivity a reality for every Nigerian community from farms to factories.

He observed that the project would equip young people with the digital tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods while addressing barriers to adoption through affordable devices. He also added that the initiative would promote cybersecurity and encourage the use of renewable energy to ensure long term resilience. He further noted that the project aligned with Nigeria’s Vision 2050 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Nigeria’s digital sector is the massive infrastructure gap that leaves rural communities and agro-industrial zones without reliable internet access. Authorities must solve the problem of implementation speed by ensuring that the Special Purpose Vehicle effectively coordinates between the 75 per cent private sector participation and government oversight. Furthermore while the expansion to 120,000 kilometres is ambitious there is a persistent skills gap that could prevent the 2.8 million projected jobs from being filled by local talent. To achieve the 2030 broadband target the government must now ensure that the 800 million dollar sovereign financing package is managed with enough transparency to attract the remaining private investment.

What’s Being Said

“From the north to the south from farms to factories to classrooms this investment will make high speed connectivity a reality” stated Abdul Kamara

The AfDB noted that the project is structured as a Special Purpose Vehicle to accelerate implementation and attract significant private sector investment

noted that the project is structured as a Special Purpose Vehicle to accelerate implementation and attract significant private sector investment Economic analysts suggest that the cross border fibre links will position Nigeria as the primary digital hub for the West African sub region

suggest that the cross border fibre links will position Nigeria as the primary digital hub for the West African sub region Development partners have emphasized that the inclusion of an EU grant and MCC funding underscores the global importance of Nigeria’s digital transformation

What’s Next

The Special Purpose Vehicle is expected to be formally inaugurated to begin the first phase of the fibre backbone expansion across the 774 LGAs

is expected to be formally inaugurated to begin the first phase of the fibre backbone expansion across the 774 LGAs Large scale digital skills development programs are anticipated to launch alongside the infrastructure rollout to prepare the youth for the 2.8 million new jobs

programs are anticipated to launch alongside the infrastructure rollout to prepare the youth for the 2.8 million new jobs The Federal Government is expected to finalize the sovereign financing package with the World Bank and EBRD to unlock the full two billion dollar project budget

with the World Bank and EBRD to unlock the full two billion dollar project budget Regional meetings with Benin Cameroon Niger and Chad are likely to occur to synchronize the cross border fibre connection timelines

Bottom Line

The approval of the AfDB loan marks a turning point for Nigeria’s digital landscape. By quadrupling the national fibre backbone and leveraging a public-private partnership the country is moving toward a future where digital opportunity is no longer restricted to urban centers.