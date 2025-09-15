FCT Resident Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has officially commenced an indefinite strike action beginning Monday, September 15, 2025. The development was made public in a communiqué signed by the ARD-FCT President, Dr. George Ebong, and the General Secretary, Dr. Agbor Affiong.

This move follows the expiration of a seven-day warning strike, which concluded on Sunday after an emergency general meeting where doctors reviewed the situation.

The ARD-FCT, which represents medical practitioners across 14 district and general hospitals as well as the Department of Public Health under the FCTA, had downed tools last week to push for the resolution of long-standing issues with the administration.

In the communiqué, the association expressed dissatisfaction that none of the demands outlined in previous negotiations were met, accusing the government of showing chronic neglect toward the healthcare sector.

“This outcome has reinforced our fears of systemic abandonment of healthcare delivery, which continues to undermine the ability of medical doctors to provide care at the highest standard,” the statement read.

The striking doctors are pressing for the settlement of outstanding salary arrears owed to members employed since 2023, ranging from one to six months. They are also demanding immediate recruitment of additional staff, full payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and arrears arising from the 25–35 percent adjustment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Furthermore, they are requesting specific timelines for completing promotion, skipping, and conversion processes, along with the clearance of accumulated arrears. The ARD-FCT also highlighted the need for the administration to correct persistent salary deductions and irregular payment patterns.

Other grievances include:

Conversion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre within six months of passing.

Documented schedules for promotion exercises with arrears fully paid.

Payment of outstanding wage awards and hazard allowances.

Upgrading and renovation of FCTA hospitals to meet global standards.

Settlement of salary arrears owed to newly employed external residents, currently behind by three to four months.

At the close of deliberations, members unanimously resolved to continue the strike until visible steps are taken to prioritize health in the FCT.

“After passionate discussions at our extraordinary Congress, we resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning 8:00 a.m., Monday, September 15, 2025, until the government demonstrates genuine commitment to addressing our demands. We urge the authorities to act swiftly in the interest of patients and the healthcare system at large,” the statement concluded.