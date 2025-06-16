FCCPC Summons Air Peace Over Flight Cancellations And Unrefunded Ticket Fares

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned the management of Air Peace Limited over mounting passenger complaints relating to unrefunded ticket fares, even in cases where the airline cancelled its own scheduled flights.

In a formal notice dated June 13, 2025, the Commission directed Air Peace to appear before it at its Abuja headquarters on Monday, June 23, 2025. The summons comes amid widespread public outcry over alleged breaches of consumer rights by Nigeria’s leading domestic carrier.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu. According to the statement, the complaints received indicate potential violations of Sections 130(1)(a), 130(1)(b), and 130(2)(b) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. These provisions guarantee consumers the right to timely refunds when services paid for in advance—such as flight bookings—are not delivered due to the service provider’s failure.

Ijagwu explained that the summons was issued under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, mandating Air Peace to submit detailed documentation. The required materials include a 12-month complaint log relating to refunds, records of all processed refunds, a comprehensive list of cancelled flights across all routes within the same period, and evidence of steps taken to mitigate hardship for affected passengers.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has summoned the management of Air Peace Limited over a deluge of consumer complaints across the country regarding non-refund of ticket fares, even in instances where the airline cancelled its own operations,” the statement read in part.

It added: “These actions potentially contravene Sections 130(1)(a) and (b), and 130(2)(b) of the FCCPA 2018, which explicitly guarantee consumers the right to timely refunds in situations where advance bookings or reservations are not fulfilled due to service provider failure.”

The Commission warned that failure to comply with the summons, as stipulated under Section 33(3) of the Act, could attract severe penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Although not directly referenced in the FCCPC’s statement, the summons comes on the heels of a recent controversy involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Air Peace officials. The lawmaker accused the airline of extorting passengers after missing a flight he claimed was delayed due to racketeering by staff.

Oshiomhole alleged that airline officials demanded an additional N109,100 from him and other passengers—estimated to be between 20 and 30 in number—to reschedule them to another flight. While Air Peace claimed the senator arrived late, he insisted that staff allowed other later-arriving passengers to board after allegedly collecting illicit payments.

The incident, widely circulated on social media, further fuelled public anger and placed Air Peace under increased regulatory and public scrutiny.