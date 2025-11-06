FCCPC Seals Warehouses And Retail Outlets In Kano Over Under-Measured Fabrics

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed several warehouses and retail outlets in Kano State after uncovering ongoing trade practices that short-change consumers. According to the commission, fabrics labeled as ten yards actually measured only nine, and items marked as five yards were even less.

The enforcement operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering by the FCCPC’s surveillance and investigations team. The action targeted both distributors and retailers accused of selling mis-measured fabrics at full price, which the commission classified as misleading representation and unfair competition under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The action affects dozens of outlets and named brands including LGR Products, UME Products, Nanatex Products and Mama Africa Products. The warehouses sealed are located across Gandu Albasa Layout, Ibrahim Taiwo Road and Ajasa Inwua Wada Road in Kano State.

The FCCPC stated that violators could face up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦10 million under Section 155 of the FCCPA. Corporate bodies are liable to penalties of not less than ₦100 million or 10 percent of annual turnover, whichever is higher.