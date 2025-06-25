Faulty Pilot Seat Linked To Air India Crash — Preliminary Report

A malfunctioning pilot seat has been identified as the cause of the fatal Air India Boeing 787 crash that claimed 270 lives, according to a preliminary investigation report.

The report revealed that a faulty locking mechanism caused the captain’s seat to slide backward during takeoff. As the seat abruptly shifted, the captain’s hands unintentionally pulled the throttle levers into idle, cutting engine thrust just seconds after liftoff. The sudden power loss led the aircraft to stall and crash into a nearby building housing medical workers.

Key cockpit data outlined the sequence of events:

+12 seconds: Captain’s seat slides back

+15 seconds: Co-pilot exclaims, "We're losing thrust!"

+26 seconds: Aircraft stalls at an altitude of 214 feet

Efforts by the co-pilot to recover control were hindered by the captain’s reclined position, according to the report.

Investigators also pointed to critical design flaws in the Boeing 787’s throttle system, noting the absence of safety mechanisms such as reverse-motion protection and weight-based throttle lockouts.

In response to the findings, aviation regulators — including the FAA and EASA — have ordered immediate inspections of all Boeing 787 pilot seats. Air India has grounded 12 aircraft with similar maintenance histories, while Boeing has pledged to redesign the pilot seat by 2026.

The crash resulted in the deaths of passengers, crew members, and residents of the impacted building. A British national was the sole survivor of the tragedy.

A final report is expected in July, with global aviation authorities vowing stricter inspection protocols and broader safety reforms across the industry.