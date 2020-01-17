Fact Sheet on CBN Deputy Governor Nominee, Kingsley Obiora

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Dr Kingsley Obiora as the new deputy governor of CBN on Thursday, January 16 – Obiora would replace the current occupier of the seat, Joseph Nnanna, who is due for retirement –

Until his nomination, Obiora was working with the International Monetary Fund President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 16 nominated Kingsley Obiora as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, indicated that the president had already forwarded a letter nominating Obiora to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Dr Obiora has been in the corridors of power for a while now.

1. Dr Kingsley Obiora is an Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, USA. In this capacity, he is a member of the 24-seat executive board, collectively responsible for conducting the daily operations of the IMF.

2. He joined the IMF through the globally-competitive "Economist Program" in 2007 and has worked on various countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

2. He joined the IMF through the globally-competitive “Economist Program” in 2007 and has worked on various countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

He has done extensive work on exchange rate assessment, debt sustainability analyses, decoupling and spillovers, real sector analyses, as well as several reviews of financial sector assessments.

3. Prior to joining the IMF, he worked at the West African Monetary Institute in Accra, Ghana and the Centre for Econometric and Allied Research, University of Ibadan

4. Between October 2011 and May 2014, Dr Obiora simultaneously served as a technical adviser to Nigeria’s National Economic Management Team as well as a special assistant to President Jonathan’s chief economic adviser.

4. Between October 2011 and May 2014, Dr Obiora simultaneously served as a technical adviser to Nigeria's National Economic Management Team as well as a special assistant to President Jonathan's chief economic adviser.

During this time, he played key roles in helping shape the country's economic policies on several fronts, including on energy subsidies, power sector reform, measurement of job creation, architecture of development financing, diversification of the economy, oil price benchmarking in the budgetary process, regulatory framework for doing business, port reform, and asset-based economic mapping and modeling.

5. Dr Obiora contributed to the preparation of several presidential speeches, economic updates, reviews, talking points, and analytical notes for presidential retreats.

He also led different teams to author several books, chronicling numerous reforms in the Nigerian economy.

6. From June 2014 until July 2018, Dr. Obiora served as a special adviser on economic matters to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In this capacity, he contributed significantly to the overall analytical and policy work of the CBN and led the team of several technical ides attached to the governor’s office.

7. He led the team that built the macroeconomic model underlying President Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

8. Dr Obiora has a first degree from the University of Benin and post-graduate degrees in Economics from the University of Ibadan.

He also has certifications from Federal Reserve Bank of New York, IMF Institute, George Washington University, among others

9. He has experience working with Centre for Econometric and Allied Research (CEAR), University of Ibadan and West African Monetary Institute, Accra Ghana.

