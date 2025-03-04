FAAN Urges Aviation Unions to Embrace Dialogue Over Airport Concession

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on aviation unions to adopt dialogue and peaceful engagement with the Federal Government regarding the planned concession of some key airports in the country.

Despite assurances from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, that no jobs would be lost in the concession process, unions remain sceptical and have continued to oppose the initiative.

The unions—including the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE)—have raised concerns over their exclusion from the decision-making process.

During a congress held last week at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, union members staged protests against the concession plan, issuing a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse its decision. Documents obtained by The PUNCH indicated that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had failed to include union representatives in key deliberations, despite previous agreements.

In response, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, issued a statement addressing the concerns raised by the unions. She confirmed that issues such as non-inclusion in the concession committee and delays in implementing the negotiated consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage had been presented to the minister during an interactive session last week.

To promote transparency, Orah stated that the minister had directed the immediate inclusion of union representatives in the concession committee, ensuring they remained fully informed as the process unfolded.

“FAAN remains committed to upholding its core values while working closely with the minister to foster cordial relations with aviation unions. Continuous dialogue and mutual understanding remain the best approach to resolving industrial concerns,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, last week’s protests saw union members shutting down FAAN offices and barring workers from accessing the agency. NUATE President, Ben Nnabue, expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of transparency in the concession process.

“We were told there would be no concessions, yet we have now seen documents indicating otherwise. This raises concerns about trust and accountability,” Nnabue said.

Similarly, ANAP President, Adebayo Alale, reiterated that the unions had been assured that all labour-related issues would be addressed before any concession took place. He revealed that while the process for Enugu Airport was nearing completion, plans for Port Harcourt and Kano airports were also in motion.

The unions have insisted that unless their demands are met, they will continue to resist the concession process.