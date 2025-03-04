Aiyedatiwa Approves Recruitment Of 1,000 Teachers In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of 1,000 secondary school teachers as part of his administration’s commitment to improving the education sector.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor also confirmed that the recruitment process for 1,000 primary school teachers was nearing completion.

The approval follows the conclusion of a rigorous screening process conducted by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), which assessed thousands of applicants last year.

“The governor had earlier approved the recruitment of 1,010 secondary school and 1,000 primary school teachers, marking the beginning of the recruitment exercise by TESCOM and the State Universal Basic Education Board. While the final list of successful secondary school candidates was approved on Friday, the process for primary school teachers is being finalised,” the statement read.

Governor Aiyedatiwa cited concerns over the shortage of teaching staff in public schools, particularly in rural areas, as the driving force behind the recruitment. He emphasised that the selection process was tailored to address the specific needs of understaffed schools across the state.

In a related development, the governor recently approved the disbursement of ₦633 million for the registration of students sitting for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Additionally, he sanctioned the upgrade and conversion of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, into the University of Agriculture and Agribusiness, Owo, as part of efforts to expand access to higher education in the state.