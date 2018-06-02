FAAN Debunks Amaechi’s Wife’s Invovement in Assault of Airport Officials — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has refuted claims that wife of the Minister of Transportation, Judith Amaechi, supervised the assault and manhandling of some airport officials on May 26.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the denial on Friday, June 1 in Lagos.

Some online media had claimed that Amaechi and her aides assaulted the officials at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

They had alleged that the officials were assaulted because they refused her from boarding an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt to Abuja.

However, Yakubu said: “The authority will like to state emphatically that the incident has nothing to do with the minister’s wife.

“It was between some security personnel at the airport and the airline officials.’’

Also, Mr Chris Iwarah, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Air Peace, told NAN that the airline was still investigating the alleged incident, NAN reports.

“We are still investigating the incident but as an airline, it is not in our character to join issues with our customers who are part of the Air Peace family,’’ he said.