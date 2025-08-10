FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace Stun Liverpool In Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory

Crystal Palace secured their first-ever FA Community Shield title in spectacular fashion, defeating English champions Liverpool 3–2 on penalties after a thrilling 2–2 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool’s high-profile summer recruits wasted no time making an impact, with Hugo Ekitike finding the net just four minutes in. The forward linked up seamlessly with fellow newcomer Florian Wirtz before curling a precise strike into the bottom corner. Palace, however, responded immediately. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the penalty spot in the 17th minute after Alisson Becker was penalised for bringing him down, following a foul on Ismaïla Sarr by Virgil van Dijk.

The action remained relentless. Liverpool reclaimed the lead in the 20th minute when Jeremie Frimpong produced a clever chipped finish past Dean Henderson. Palace were then forced into an early change, with Will Hughes replacing the injured Daichi Kamada. Hughes came close to levelling with a shot over the bar, while Daniel Muñoz repeatedly caused trouble on the right flank.

After the break, Liverpool continued to press, with Ekitike twice going close. Yet Palace’s persistence paid off when Sarr slotted home via the post following a clever pass from Adam Wharton. The closing stages saw both sides push for a winner—Mohamed Salah was denied by Henderson, Mateta blazed over, and Justin Devenny narrowly missed with a curling effort.

The match was ultimately decided from the spot, with Devenny—who had nearly scored in open play—coolly dispatching the decisive penalty to crown Palace as Community Shield champions. The result extends Palace’s unbeaten run to 10 matches, while Liverpool’s wait for a 17th Shield title continues, marking just one win in their last seven appearances in the fixture as Premier League champions.