Ex-Super Falcons Player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine Dies at 36

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its Ghana counterpart are mourning the death of their former players – Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine, ex-Super Falcons player and Junior Agogo, former Black Stars player.

NFF announced Chiejine’s demise on its Twitter handle @thenff, stating that she died on Wednesday after a brief illness at the age of 36.

Chiejine plies her football trade with SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship before her death.

She also played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.

Chiejine was part of the Super Falcons’ squad to the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women's team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002 pic.twitter.com/5SrlZwRROX — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

In another sad development, former Ghana striker and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations poster boy Junior Agogo is reported dead at age 40, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The football website can confirm that the former Zamalek player died in London on Thursday morning.

In April 2019, the striker revealed that he can no longer write with his right hand after suffering a stroke over four years ago.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

The 40-year-old played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Zamalek Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Ranger, Chicago Fire among other clubs.

Agogo made 27 appearances for Ghana and scored 12 goals.

